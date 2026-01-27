Kwara Leads APC E-Registration In N’Central

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has welcomed the National Vice Chairman of the APC in North Central, Alhaji Muazu Bawa, on a working visit to the state to monitor the ongoing electronic membership registration exercise.

Governor AbdulRazaq expressed satisfaction with the state’s performance, noting that 227,000 members have already registered and promising to intensify efforts to increase participation in the coming days.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for championing good governance and economic reforms, which he said have attracted new entrants into the party.

“Let me once again welcome the National Vice Chairman for North Central to Kwara. What we have achieved is due to your effort as well; it was a collective effort. I also thank the state APC Chairman and members of the state working committee for their dedication,” the governor said.

He urged the national leadership to consider extending the registration window and advocated for every member to become a financial member to strengthen commitment and ownership, reflecting practices from the first republic.

He also highlighted the role of NIN verification in ensuring credible registers.

AbdulRazaq congratulated the party on onboarding new governors, attributing it to stability, progress, and economic foresight within the APC, and reaffirmed that the party remains the darling of the people of Kwara State.

Alhaji Bawa praised Kwara for leading the North Central zone, noting the state’s high turnout and expressing optimism that with an extension of the exercise, membership could reach 400,000.

State APC Chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi and the membership coordinator Mubarak Salau Bello updated the vice chairman on the progress and strategies for further strengthening the exercise.

“Within three weeks, we have successfully registered 227,000 members. With an additional two weeks, we expect to hit 400,000,” Bello said.