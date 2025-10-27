Kwara Law Officers’ Association Begins 3-Day Warning Strike

The Kwara State branch of the Law Officers Association of Nigeria (LOAN) has commended a three-day warning strike following the failure of the government to meet their demands.

The association decried that the government has not responded to their yearnings with respect to its 14-day notice of warning strike, which lapsed on 24th October, 2025

The Chairman of the Association, Mrs Medinat Adebisi, in a statement, said: “Following the emergency meeting of the Association on Friday, 24th October 2025, the Association has resolved to proceed with the strike action as earlier communicated

“The State Government has not responded to our notice of strike, and our demands have also not been met, based on our request as highlighted in the 14-day ultimatum letter.”

She maintained that due to the inaction of the government to their demands, members of the Association have resolved to embark on a 3-day warning strike commencing on Monday, 27th of October, 2025.