Kwara Launches CNG Buses To Ease Transport Burden

The Kwara State Government has flagged off the operation of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles to provide affordable, reliable, and eco-friendly transportation for residents.

At the launch event held at the Ministry of Transportation headquarters in Ilorin, the Commissioner for Transportation, Lafia Aliyu Korasabi, described the initiative as part of the Federal Government’s broader transportation scheme to alleviate the burden of rising transport costs.

Korasabi said the P-CNG project is a pilot scheme in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to promote cheaper and more sustainable transport options across the country.

He commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for promptly deploying 20 CNG buses to kick-start the initiative in Kwara.

“This programme is not meant to compete negatively with existing transport unions but to create a healthy, symbiotic competition that offers alternatives to commuters,” Korasabi said.

He listed the areas to benefit from the initial rollout to include Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, and Niger State, as well as intra-state routes like Lafiagi, Kaiama, Patigi, Baruten, Moro, and the Malete university corridor.

Mallam Tajudeen Onikoko, representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, hailed the effort as timely and impactful, urging unions to work with the CNG operators in the interest of the state.

The State Coordinator of the CNG Station, Mr. Babatunde Gegele, said the station is located in Odota, Ilorin, and reaffirmed that the project aims to complement existing transport services and fill the void left by the defunct Kwara Express.

He assured stakeholders of the project’s commitment to regulatory compliance and collaboration with law enforcement and transport unions.

Chairmen of major transport unions in the state including the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and the Association of Independent Transporters expressed full support for the initiative.

They described it as a long-awaited development that would uplift the transport sector and reduce the hardship faced by the public.

Also present at the launch were directors of the Ministry of Transportation, members of the State Executive Council, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transportation, Ibrahim Orire, Technical Assistant on Transport, Musbau Abubakar, and representatives from the police, DSS, NSCDC, and Kwara Internal Revenue Service. They all pledged to support the successful implementation of the programme.