Kwara Lauded For Environmental Sustainability Initiatives

The Kwara State Government has been lauded for donating 50 tree seedlings to the Cherubim and Seraphim College, Ilorin, under its environmental sustainability initiative.

The commendation was given on Friday in Ilorin, the state capital, by the Principal of the College, Mrs Oluwaranti Comfort Awotunde while speaking at a symbolic tree-planting ceremony held within the school premises.

Mrs Awotunde explained that the seedlings, which include oil palm, mango, and orange trees, were part of the state’s greening project aimed at promoting environmental conservation across schools in the State.

She said: “We are grateful to the government for this gesture. Initially, I thought the seedlings were cheap, but I later discovered that they cost between six and seven thousand naira each. That shows the government invested significantly in this project, and we truly appreciate their efforts.”

According to her, the trees would serve multiple purposes, including protecting the school’s buildings from being damaged by wind and storm and also enhancing economic value during harvest seasons.

“These trees are not just for beautification; they are cash crops. During harvest, we will share the fruits among staff and students,” she added.

Mrs. Awotunde also urged Nigerians to embrace reforestation, stressing the need to replace every tree that is cut down.

“My advice to the public is simple anyone who cuts down a tree should replace it by planting another one. That’s the only way we can preserve our environment and sustain its benefits,” she advised.

In his remarks, the Senior District Secretary of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ilorin District, Special Apostle Enoch Oluwafemi Dairo, commended the initiative, particularly the state government’s commitment to enhancing the environment as well as tackling deforestation in the State.

“We were impressed when we heard that the state government provided seedlings to the school. Tree planting helps protect buildings from strong winds and improves the school environment. It’s an initiative worth emulating,” Apostle Dairo noted.

The event, attended by church representatives and staff of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) section of the school, marked the beginning of a collective effort to make the school greener and safer for the students.