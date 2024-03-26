Kwara Lauded For Distributing Of Food Palliative To Students

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been lauded for extending government palliative succour to students of tertiary institutions in the state. The state Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr. Mary Ronke Arinde, who gave the commendation on Monday in Ilorin, the state capital, during a meeting in her office, expressed satisfaction on the giant strides of the state government, particularly in the education sector.

“The palliative innovation is highly commendable as it is a testimony of the priority attention placed on the students by Governor AbdulRazaq administration”, she said. Arinde, however, tasked managements of all tertiary institutions and students’ unions across the state to ensure that the palliative commodity is effectively distributed to the concerned students. She maintained that the present administration is an all-inclusive one, noting that “the entire management and students of tertiary institutions in the state are impressively overwhelmed by the progressive innovations and achievements of the working governor.”