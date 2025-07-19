Kwara L-PRES Lifts Fulani Community With Solar-Powered Borehole

The Kwara State Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) has handed over a newly constructed ten-litre capacity iron steel galvanized solar-powered borehole to the Gaa Labintan community in Asa Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking at the brief handover ceremony, the State Project Coordinator, Mr. Olusoji Oyawoye, said the project is part of the State Government’s effort to curb recurring conflict between farmers and herders, improve the resilience of livestock farmers against the effects of climate change, and boost productivity. He added that the initiative aligns with the L-PRES Project Development Objective (PDO).

Represented by the Project’s Social Safeguard Officer, Mrs. Folake Iseyemi, Oyawoye also inaugurated a five-member local committee tasked with ensuring the sustainability of the project at the grassroots level.

According to him, the committee working in collaboration with the L-PRES coordination office will facilitate activities that promote social cohesion between herders and farmers, resolve potential conflicts, and strengthen peacebuilding among communities in the area.

Responding on behalf of the community, the Jowuro of Labintan, Alhaji Ibrahim Hamadu, expressed gratitude to the State Government, the L-PRES Project, and other development partners for the initiative. He expressed optimism that the project would reduce seasonal migration in search of water and help curb clashes between herders and farmers in the area and across the State.

He also appealed for more developmental projects to ease the suffering of pastoralists and improve livestock production and food security nationwide.

A major highlight of the occasion was the distribution of livestock enzymes and salt licks to herders in the community.