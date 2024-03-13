Kwara, Kogi Govs Demand Dualisation Of Ilorin-Lokoja Highway

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and his Kogi counterpart Usman Ododo have asked the Federal Government to dualize the Ilorin-Lokoja Expressway. They made the request when they visited the Minister of Works Dave Umahi. Abdulrazaq said the purpose of their visit was to bring the condition of the Ilorin-Lokoja road to the attention of the Federal Government for possible intervention.

He expressed delight in the abundant interventions of Mr President on road infrastructure and hoped that with the outcome of their meeting, the Federal Government would look into ways and means to fund the Ilorin-Lokoja dualisation. He said: “The primary purpose of this visit is to encourage the Federal Government to look into the Ilorin-Lokoja dualization of the Federal Highway.

“It’s a very important road, which is not just an economic road, it is a belt of solid minerals in Nigeria and an agricultural belt. “So that road will open up the entire region for business, for commerce, agriculture.”

In a statement, Umahi stressed the government’s commitment to addressing the accumulated road infrastructural needs of the country as that would contribute progressively to the reinvigoration of the national and sub-national economies. The immediate past Ebonyi State governor said: “In all honesty, the roads are very terrible.