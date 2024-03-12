Kwara, Kogi Govs Canvass For Dualization Of Ilorin-Lokoja

The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and his counterpart in Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo have asked the Federal Government to dualize the Ilorin-Lokoja road.

The governors made the request when they visited the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahion Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the Governors who visited the Minister, the Kwara State governor said the purpose of their visit was to bring the condition of the Ilorin-Lokoja road to the attention of the Federal Government for possible intervention, adding that the road which also stretches to Markurdi, Gboko up to the Republic of Benin is key not only to the enhancement of the economy, but also to the development of solid minerals and agriculture in Nigeria.

He expressed delight in the abundant interventions of Mr President on road infrastructure across the nation and hoped that with the outcome of their meeting, the Federal Government would look into ways and means to fund the Ilorin-Lokoja dualization.

The governor stated, “The primary purpose of this visit is to encourage the Federal Government to look into the Ilorin-Lokoja dualization of the Federal Highway. It’s a very important road, which is not just an economic road, it is a belt of solid minerals in Nigeria and an agricultural belt. So that road will open up the entire region for business, commerce, agriculture.”

However, the Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi in a statement issued by his Special Adviser Media, Hon. Orji Uchenna Orji assured Nigerians that the Federal Government under the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to addressing the accumulated road infrastructural needs of the country as that would contribute progressively to the reinvigoration of the national and sub-national economies.

According to Orji, the Minister said that holistic attention is being given to the Federal roads in all the States of the Federation by Mr President, and this could be seen in the numerous road projects going on in the country under the Renewed Hope administration.

“In all honesty, the roads are very terrible. But if you look at what we had when I took over in the month of August and what we are doing now, you will see a lot of commitment by Mr President, not just on that stretch…, but all over the country. That’s why he directed that I must visit all the States and all the projects.”

He assured the Governors who visited that the Ministry would look at the funding mechanism to kick-start the project once approved by Mr President, as the budget does not contemplate it.

“And so, for coming and you had discussed this project with Mr President, he does not joke with the welfare of Nigerians. He’s one person that is infrastructure committed right from when he was Governor.

Even on his own personal businesses, you’ll see the development of infrastructure. So, he’s very much interested. He understands that the road is everything in this country. It will improve security, improve agriculture, improve commerce and so on and so forth.”