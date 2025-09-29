Kwara Killings: PDP Sympathises With Oke-Ode Community

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has expressed sorrow and outrage over the gruesome massacre of residents of Oke-Ode community in Ifelodun Local Government Area by armed bandits.

The party described the unprovoked attack as “despicable, senseless, and the height of man’s inhumanity to man,” urging all people of conscience to condemn the incident.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, the PDP extended its condolences to the entire Oke-Ode community, particularly the bereaved families who lost loved ones in what it described as “a callous onslaught by criminals that appear to have overwhelmed the government and are now tactically taking over the state.”

“Our hearts are broken for the families and friends of those brutally killed and the many now struggling in hospitals. The gruesome videos of the casualties circulating online make it look like Kwara is now at war. It is painfully clear that these criminals have now overpowered the Kwara State Government and are basically taking over our state,” the party said.

The PDP criticised Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, accusing him of focusing more on attacking the opposition, particularly former Senate President Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, rather than confronting the growing insecurity in the state.

“A responsible and responsive leader should personally visit Oke-Ode, stand with the mourners, and assure citizens of decisive action. Sadly, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has chosen to focus his energy on attacking the opposition rather than confronting the deepening insecurity ravaging the state,” the statement read.

“We re-echo the voice of our leader: the opposition is not the Governor’s problem. His real challenge lies in his confused handling of the state’s worsening security situation. Under his watch, terror is reigning, kidnappers are taking over rural villages, and nowhere appears safe again.”

While praying for the repose of the souls of the victims and wishing the injured a speedy recovery, the PDP called on the governor to “wake up and stop dismissing every call for action as mere politics.”

“The protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of government, and any leader who fails in this duty has failed woefully in every other area of governance,” the party added.