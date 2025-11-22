Kwara Killings: More Celebrities Speak On Attack

Following the attack on the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Kwara State, top Nigerian celebrities and social media influencers have condemned the incident, expressing shock and sadness.

Many called for urgent government action to protect, not just worshippers, but all Nigerians, and prayed for justice for the affected victims. Reccurring attacks have reignited conversations about the need for stronger security and protection for communities across the country.

In a series of tweets, celebrities, including Falz, Macaroni, Funke Akindele, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Yemi Alade, Femi Adebayo, Uzor Arukwe, Kate Henshaw, Cute Abiola, Enioluwa among others lent their voices to the incident.

Kate Henshaw said, ‘I know we pray…. we always do, Let’s hold them up in our prayers before we sleep tonight knowing that they are in harm’s way, terrified and away from their homes. “May sleep elude those who had the power to stop this but instead decided to do nothing.”

Don Jazzy said; “The perpetrators deserve no mercy. There is an urgent need for our armed forces to eliminate every single one of these terrorists. It wasn’t always like this.

Terrorism cannot be a part of our normal lives. Where are they appearing from and disappearing to? Where is the intelligence? Mr. President please demand more accountability from your security chiefs.

This needs to end now Sir.” Enioluwa stated, “One of the biggest problems with leadership in this country is the complete lack of care and compassion. Something terrible can happen, and by the next day the leaders in that state are hosting a party; no awareness, no empathy, no sense of responsibility.”

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu said, “What a terrible week we’ve had as a country. And it’s only Wednesday… Worse is, there’s no reprieve in sight.” Falz stated, “How many more people have to be kidnapped and murdered in cold blood?

How many more lives do you want to waste? How many more futures do you wish to erase with your incompetence and inaction?” Femi Adebayo commented, “Seeing a livestream of people being attacked inside a church in Kwara.

That elderly woman struggling to find safety… it tells you everything about where we are right now as a nation. “These are human lives. Families, Futures. Dreams.

Real people. We need to step up our security measures and strategies. This can’t continue anywhere within our country. Nigeria must be better than this.”