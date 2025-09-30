Kwara Killings: Lawal Commiserates, Urges Unity Against Menace

The Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last general election in Kwara State, Mallam Hakeem Oladimeji Lawal, has commiserated with the people of Oke-Ode in Ifelodun Local Government Area over the recent attacks by suspected militants.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his media office, Mallam Lawal called on relevant security agencies to act swiftly to put an end to the incessant attacks.

“I commiserate with the great people of Oke-Ode and its environs, as well as other communities ravaged by banditry and other forms of insecurity in Kwara South and, by extension, Kwara North,” he said.

Describing the killings as senseless and condemnable, Lawal stressed the need for both the state and its citizens to work together to overcome the menace.

“The senseless and wanton killings by these criminal non-state actors stand condemnable and call for the combined efforts of both the state and its citizens to stand a chance of overcoming this menace,” he added.

He urged residents to remain united and not allow criminals to sow seeds of division.

“Emotions are understandably high, but I urge us all to form a united front and not allow the enemies to turn us against one another. With humanity, courage, and collective action, this scourge will be defeated.”

Lawal also appealed to governments at all levels to intensify efforts to end the threat and put preventive measures in place to avoid a recurrence in other parts of the state.