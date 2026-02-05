The 2023 Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has called on the Federal Government to take serious Military measures in tackling the terrorists’ actions.

Kwankwaso gave this warning on Wednesday after the killings of over 160 people in Woro and Nuku Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Taking to his social media page, the former Governor of Kanon State said, “I’m deeply saddened and horrified by the reported massacre of at least 162 innocent lives in the communities of Woro and Nuku in Kwara State.

According to him, this barbaric attack is condemnable in the strongest terms. It was carried out by terrorist elements that must not be tolerated or allowed to fester in any part of our nation.”

“As I have consistently warned, the Federal Government cannot afford to treat these developments lightly.”

“These violent groups are steadily expanding their reach into regions that were once peaceful and secure. With each passing day, the burden on our armed forces grows heavier, and the need for decisive, coordinated action becomes more urgent.”

” I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the entire people of Kwara State, and the state government during this profound tragedy. May God grant the departed eternal rest and comfort all who mourn.”-