Kwara Killings: IGP Orders Deployment Of Tactical, Operational, Intelligence Assets

Following the tragic killing of over 70 residents of Kaiama Local Government Area in Kwara State on Tuesday by terrorist elements, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of special squads within and around the affected area.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, an Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday, conveying the police chief’s condolences to all affected by the attack.

New Telegraph reports that this is not the first time the IGP has ordered such deployments in response to orchestrated attacks in the North Central state.

The statement reads:

“The Nigeria Police Force strongly condemns the violent attack that occurred on Tuesday, 3rd February 2026, in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, which has sadly resulted in the confirmed death of seventy-five (75) persons.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Kwara State, over this deeply painful and tragic incident.

“The IGP reassures the public that the Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its responsibility to protect lives and property and will continue to do everything necessary to guarantee the safety and security of all citizens.”

Consequently, “the Inspector-General of Police has ordered the immediate deployment of tactical, operational, and intelligence assets to Kaiama and surrounding communities. This action is aimed at restoring calm, strengthening security presence, and preventing further acts of violence.”

“The Force has launched an intensive manhunt for the perpetrators and all individuals connected to this heinous crime. Investigations are already underway, and all available resources have been mobilised to ensure that those responsible are identified, apprehended, and brought to justice. The perpetrators will not escape the long arm of the law.”

The statement urged members of the public to remain calm and to support ongoing security efforts by providing timely and credible information, which can be reported at the nearest police station or through established police communication channels.

“The Nigeria Police Force reiterates its unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, law, and order across the country,” it concluded.