Kwara Killings: Gani Adams Reiterates Call For State Police

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has condemned the tragic killing of over 200 innocent civilians in the western part of Kwara State.

Iba Adams described the heinous act of violence as a grave violation of human rights and an affront to the peace and security of the state and the country.

Dozens of people were reportedly killed in a ferocious shooting attack on two villages in the western part of Kwara after they refused to “surrender to extremists who preached a strange doctrine,” according to the state’s governor.

Amnesty International stated that many of the deceased were shot at close range, and some were burnt alive.

In addition to the killings in the villages of Woro and Nuku, 38 people were reportedly abducted, while others fled, and shops and homes were set ablaze.

In the aftermath, President Bola Tinubu deployed an army battalion to the affected areas, blaming the Islamist militant group Boko Haram for the attacks.

In a statement on Thursday, Iba Gani Adams said that the loss of so many lives was unacceptable and called for urgent action to ensure justice for the victims and their families. He noted that such atrocities undermine the social fabric and development of communities and must be prevented at all costs.

Adams stressed the urgent establishment of state police, adding that state police would have helped to neutralize the attack:

“It is imperative that the state police be established without further delay. The state police would have strengthened their presence and operational capacity in vulnerable areas, improved collaboration with local communities for early warning signals, and enhanced rapid response mechanisms to deter and respond to security threats swiftly.

Without mincing words, effective intelligence gathering, timely intervention, and proactive community engagement by the state police could have played a significant role in preventing this tragedy.”

He also called on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the massacre, bring the perpetrators to justice, and implement robust security measures to prevent a recurrence.