Kwara Killing: Gov Abdulrazaq Visits Community, 75 Victims Buried

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has visited the Woro and Nuku Local Government Area, where terrorists killed scores of people for refusing to be indoctrinated by the extremist group, Mamuda.

New Telegraph reports that Governor AbdulRazaq was accompanied to the community by security chiefs on Wednesday night.

Speaking at the Palace of the Emir of Kaiama, Muazu Omar, the Governor described the attack as genocide, assuring that the attackers and criminals within the two states would be flushed out within a month.

Confirming the deployment of troops to the Kaiama area of the state, Abdulrazaq said the battalion of soldiers, known as Operation Savannah Shield, is expected to flush out attackers in Kaiama and the National Park in Niger State.

“President Bola Tinubu expressed rage that the attackers killed the community members who rejected their obnoxious attempt at indoctrination,” a presidential statement said.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that gunmen attacked Woro and Nuku on Tuesday, February 2, leaving dozens dead.

The refusal of the villagers was said to have led to indiscriminate shooting. Two vehicles belonging to the village head were used by the bandits to transport many villagers who were abducted.

Many families were said to have lost their loved ones in the attack, while the hoodlums burned several houses.

In response to the latest security woes, Kwara state imposed curfews in certain areas and closed schools for several weeks before ordering them to reopen on Monday.