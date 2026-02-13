Kwara Killing: FG Launches Security Offensive In N’Central

The Federal Government has said it is intensifying security operations across Nigeria’s North Central region following the gruesome killing of about 75 villagers in Kwara State.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement on Friday, said the renewed offensive, code-named Operation Savannah Shield, involves the deployment of military, police, and national forest guard units to reinforce security assets in the theatre.

“These forces are supported by enhanced intelligence capabilities and rapid-response protocols, operating under the expanded security mandate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, established when he declared a state of emergency on national security on 26 November 2026,” Idris stated.

According to the minister, the deployment of security in at-risk communities is a demonstration of Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives of Nigerians and upholding the fundamental right of all citizens to worship freely.

“Enhanced security around places of worship, including increased visible presence around churches on Sundays, is being implemented in close coordination with the local community and faith leaders,” he said.

Alhaji Idris disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force has executed a large-scale redeployment of officers previously assigned to VIP escort duties nationwide.

“These personnel have been returned to core community policing functions, delivering measurable improvements in security presence across Kwara, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, and the Federal Capital Territory,” he stated.

He assured that Nigeria’s counter-terrorism operations would be Nigerian-led and sovereignty-driven.

“Where appropriate and consistent with the nation’s interests, the government welcomes broad cooperation, including from the United States and other partners on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, in support of objectives defined by Nigeria, and for Nigerians,” the minister added.