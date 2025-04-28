Kwara: Kidnapped Oke-Ero Council Officials Regain Freedom

Share

Two senior officials of the Oke-Ero Local Government Council in Kwara State — Musibau Amuda, Director of Personnel Management, and Mrs. Omoladun Elizabeth Arinde, Legal Officer — who were recently kidnapped, have regained their freedom.

Chairman of the Oke-Ero Local Government Council, James Fadipe, confirmed their safe return in a statement issued on Monday, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to their release.

It would be recalled that the officials were abducted last Friday while traveling from Iloffa in Oke-Ero to Ilorin, the state capital. According to the police, five armed men had blocked the road around Eleyin village via Isanlu-Isin, stopping two private vehicles and abducting all seven occupants.

Spokesperson for the Kwara State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, had earlier confirmed that two of the victims were rescued shortly after the incident, while efforts were ongoing to secure the release of the remaining five and apprehend the perpetrators.

In his statement, Chairman Fadipe did not disclose the specific circumstances surrounding the officials’ release but offered special thanks to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the leadership of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community stakeholders for their support during the ordeal.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation and sincere gratitude to the Almighty God for His mercy and protection over our Director of Personnel Management, Alhaji Musibau Amuda, and the Local Government Legal Officer, Barrister Omoladun Elizabeth Arinde, who have safely returned to us in good health,” the statement read. “This is indeed the Lord’s doing, and we are filled with joy and thanksgiving.”

He further acknowledged the efforts of political leaders, party members, forums of Directors of Personnel Management (DPM) and Local Government Treasurers (LGT), and other well-wishers who offered prayers, encouragement, and support throughout the ordeal.

Fadipe further reaffirmed the council’s commitment to peace, unity, and the continued development of the Local Government Area.

