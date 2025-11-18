Kwara: Investors Assured Of Enabling Environment

The Kwara State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the business climate and ensuring that investors thrive across the state by creating an enabling environment for sustainable enterprise growth.

Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Hauwa Nuru, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the National Association of Microfinance Banks to her office.

She noted that the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has prioritised major infrastructure development and the implementation of business-friendly policies designed to support enterprise expansion.

She emphasised the Governor’s strong commitment to improving the ease of doing business, enhancing economic competitiveness, and expanding opportunities for MSMEs and communities across the state.

Highlighting key reforms and initiatives that continue to attract investments and enable small businesses to flourish, Dr. Nuru stated that the Kwara State Ease of Doing Business Council would partner with the National Association of Microfinance Banks on programmes that benefit local communities and further promote a supportive business environment.

She added that Kwara’s economy has recorded significant growth, urging stakeholders to collaborate, build value, and explore new opportunities across all communities.

“We are fortunate in Kwara State to have a government that understands business. Working with the private sector is like working with a business partner,” she said.

Earlier, Chairman of the National Association of Microfinance Banks,