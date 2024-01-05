Kwara Inaugurates Nine-Man Committee Over Illegal Water Connections

Kwara State Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Usman Yunusa Lade, has inaugurated a nine-man committee to investigate the alleged illegal water connections and also review the revenue generation in the State Water Corporation.

Inaugurating the committee at the Conference Room of the Ministry, the Commissioner charged the committee members to discharge the assignment with the utmost fear of God.

The Nine-Man Committee has Mallam Usman Yunusa Lade as its Chairman. Other members are Engr. Yusuf Wopa; Engr. Alao Saidu; Mr. Saidu Abdulfatai; Engr. Abdullah Saka; Adeniran Olanrewaju (KWIRS); and two officers from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); while Mrs. Elizabeth Afolabi would serve as Secretary.

The committee has the following Terms of Reference (ToR):

(i) To stop illegal water connections, and raise public awareness about illegal connections in the state;

(ii) Improve the sources of revenue generation of KWWC;

(iii) Identify the clients and come up with any other possible means or suggestions to improve the revenue drives of the water agency.

Lade disclosed that the present administration has invested a huge amount of money in the water sector, which could be verified from the number of boreholes and waterworks that were either sunk, rehabilitated or constructed newly across the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Christiana Asonibare, had enjoined the committee members to work together as a team for good results.

The Acting General Manager and Secretary of the Corporation, Mrs. Raliat Abdulhameed applauded the Commissioner for coming up with great ideas to move the Corporation forward.