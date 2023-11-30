Kwara, IHS Nigeria Sign MoU To Set Up Innovation Hub Facility

The Kwara State Government has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IHS Nigeria for the development of a technology innovation facility in the State to boost ICT infrastructure. While signing the MoU with IHS Nigeria CEO, Mohamad Darwish, in Ilorin, Kwara State, the State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, stated that the project tagged: “Ilorin Innovation Hub” was part of the Kwara State Government’s efforts to stimulate and deepen the alignment of technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, investment, and job creation for young people aged 18 years to 35 years in the state.

The governor explained that under the Ilorin Innovation Hub project, IHS Nigeria would provide financial and technical support to complete the building of the Ilorin Innovation Hub in addition to operating and managing it for the Kwara State Government. The governor added that IHS Nigeria would also deliver various training programmes including digital skills enhancement, and accelerator programmes for start-ups at the Hub. However, AbdulRazaq reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for technology talent and startups to thrive, and to the continuous stimulation of digital skills and entrepreneurial capacity amongst young people in the state.

He said: “What we are witnessing today is an attestation to the foundation that my administration has laid since we came into office, which is to build sustainable socioeconomic development and institutional growth that will reposition Kwara State as the hallmark of innovation. “I believe that this public-private partnership will deepen the reforms and investments that we have embarked on in critical sectors like education, healthcare delivery, infrastructure development, and ICT which are focused on diversifying our economy.”

In his remark, the IHS Nigeria CEO stated that the project aimed to transform Kwara into an economically viable and self- sustainable state while promoting digital literacy, technological advancement, and youth empowerment. “We are honoured to be part of this project with the Kwara State Government to develop a facility that seeks to be the largest innovation centre in Nigeria, both in terms of size and quality of programmes.

When completed, this facility will foster disruptive ideas, research, funding of innovative solutions, and the development of creative thinking to help solve business and societal challenges. It should provide a space to inspire experimentation and the exploration of new approaches, and models for product development, ser- vice, technology, and process innovations for young innovators,” he said.