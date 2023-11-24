Kwara: IGP Reiterates Commitment To Well Positioned Police Force

The Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has reiterated his commitment to a well-positioned police force that would respond to the dynamics of crime in the country and is also well respected by Nigerians.

Addressing officers and men of the police force at the Kwara State Police Command in Ilorin on Friday, while on a working visit to the state, Egbetokun, opined that Nigeria deserves a professionally competent police force that is service-driven, rule of-law compliant and people-friendly, adding that training and recruitment would be intensified to meet the challenges on ground.

He said: “There is hope for the Nigeria Police Force, we are going to increase the strength of the police.

“We are paying attention to training, very soon, a programme is underway to ensure policemen undergo training once in a year.

“Welfare will be improved, apart from salary increments particularly improvement on the pension scheme.

“My plan for the police pension scheme is to ensure that when you retire, you still get your salary.”

On equipment, Egbetokun, assured that all logistics needed by the police to do their job effectively would be provided, commending the operatives of the Kwara state command for their sacrifices towards making the state peaceful.

Egbetokun said: “I am aware of the exploits of tactical units of the Command, Divisional Police Officers, and the arrests, convictions and recovery of arms recorded in the state.”

In his welcome address, the state Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, requested for provision of an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) to enhance the operations of the Command.