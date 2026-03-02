Kwara: Ifelodun LG Boss Flags Off Kabba Devt Site

…Assures Communities of Growth, Infrastructure

The Executive Chairman of Ifelodun Local Government, Kwara State, Hadji Abdulrasheed Femi Yusuf, has flagged off the Kabba Development Site in Idofian District at Kabba Ori-Aje.

The Kabba Development Site comprises seven Kabba communities in the district: Kabba Ori-Aje, Kabba Dongari, Kabba Igbedako, Kabba Ibudo-Ebo, Kabba Alaba-Oka, Kabba Agonla, and Kabba Odeyeyi.

The initiative was aimed at opening up the area for structured growth and coordinated development.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman described the project as a collective effort between the Local Government and the benefiting communities, explaining that the initiative was in alignment with his administration’s rural development agenda, focused on opening up towns and providing critical infrastructure.

He said, “Part of what we are flagging off today is full bulldozing across the communities to open up access roads.

“We will also provide infrastructure such as schools, solar-powered boreholes, health infrastructure and other essential facilities that will improve the daily lives of our people.”

He further disclosed plans to facilitate the establishment of a modern estate and a police station in the area to enhance security and support structured expansion.

The President of Omo Ibile Igbomina, Elder Bisi Fakayode, commended the Chairman for the initiative, crediting him for efforts at restoring peace and driving development across the communities. He added that the project would help transform the area into a more organised and livable environment.

Also speaking, the Secretary of Omo Ibile Igbomina and former Ifelodun Council Chairman, Dr Salami Babatunde, called for unity among the seven communities to complement government efforts and ensure sustainable progress.

On behalf of the traditional rulers, the Gbedako of Kabba Igbedako, HRH Oba Abdulrasaq Olanrewaju Busari, Ilufemiloye I, appreciated the Chairman’s vision and assured him of the community’s full cooperation and support.

Other dignitaries in attendance included the Oni Kabba of Kabba Kajola, HRH Oba Garuba Oyekunle; the Chief of Staff to the Chairman, Chief Ademola Zubair; the Supervisory Councillor for Works and Infrastructure Development, Hon. Kolo Rebecca; the Head of Works Department, Engr. Awodi Ayodele Muhammad; community leaders, youth representatives, and other stakeholders.