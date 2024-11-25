Kwara Hosts Nollywood Actors In Ilorin

Share

…As top actors lauds Governor’s investments in infrastructure, creative industry

Kwara State on Sunday hosted the great and the good of Nigeria’s movie industry (Nollywood), with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq inviting them to take advantage of the cutting-edge facilities and the alluring environment that the State offers the creatives.

Speaking at the 16th edition of the best of Nollywood (BON) awards held at the Sugar Factory Film Studio in Ilorin, Governor AbdulRazaq commended the organisers’ choice of the State to assembled and honour the best of Nollywood.

The event offered the Governor a platform to project Kwara as the next destination for quality cinematography, tourism and hospitality, innovation and technology, and other creative endeavours.

“I warmly welcome you all to Kwara State, and thank you for honouring us with your presence. Tonight’s event takes place at the Sugar Factory Film Studio, a purpose-built facility designed to elevate cinematography, nurture local talent, and position Kwara as a hub for high-quality film production,” he said.

“The Sugar Factory Film Studio is more than just a venue; it represents our administration’s commitment to supporting the creative economy.

“This facility offers cutting-edge resources to enhance movie production, build local capacity, conserve foreign exchange, and boost our economy.

“Located within a dynamic ecosystem for creativity, tourism, and entertainment, this initiative is complemented by several landmark projects, including the Visual Arts Centre, Ilorin Innovation Hub, International Conference Centre, remodelled Kwara Hotel, and natural attractions such as the breathtaking Owu Falls, the historic Sobi Hill, and the tranquil Flower Garden.

“Our accessible road networks, proximity to an international airport, and robust sports facilities make Kwara a perfect destination for creative and leisure activities.”

He thanked the thespians and stakeholders in the creative sector for their immense contributions to national development.

“Your presence here highlights the immense possibilities that Kwara offers. We invite you to consider Kwara for your next productions, holidays, and creative pursuits,” Governor Abdulrazaq added.

The BON Awards 2024 was headlined by dozens of legends and great talents of the movie industry from across Nigeria, many of whom won in different categories.

Top on parade at the colourful night were screen gods and goddesses such as Fred Amata; Hilda Dokubo; Tunji Bamishigbin; Gloria Anozie; Ayo Magaji; Bimbo Manuel; Keppy Bassey Ekpeyoung; Yomi Fash-Lanso; Toyin Abraham; Lillian Aluko; and Aisha Lawal, among several others.

Inimitable Kanayo O. Kanayo picked a lifetime award, presented to him by Governor AbdulRazaq, while great actors and directors like Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe, Adebayo Tijani, and other big names emerged winners in different categories of the award.

Femi Adebayo won the best actor of the year, along with three other awards, for his impressive performances, especially in his rave-of-the-moment film, Jagun Jagun. Wumi Dada emerged as the Best Actress for her role in the Unknown Soldier, another highly rated movie. Each of the two went home with N5m worth of wardrobe money, endowed by the Ilorin-based firm Wura Fadaka.

Renowned thespian Patrick Doyle called the awards a huge success and commended Governor Abdulrazaq for his impressive performance as could be seen on the streets of Ilorin.

