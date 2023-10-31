Kwara: Hoodlums Vandalise, Cart Away Harmony FM’s Cables

The Radio Nigeria Harmony FM, Idofian, in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, has fallen victim to a devastating act of vandalism by unidentified hoodlums.

According to one of the Radio Station’s staff, Mr Ibrahim Uche, this brazen and dastardly act of sabotage occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., leaving the Radio Station in a state of quagmire and disarray.

The perpetrators were said to have targeted the Station’s vital in-comer armoured cables connected to the transformer, ruthlessly dismantling and making away with the cables.

It was gathered that the station’s staff on duty, including the security guard, were overpowered and restrained by the assailants to enable them to execute their nefarious mission.

This unfortunate incident adds to a growing list of similar attacks on Stations under the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, with Prime FM Lokoja and Precious FM Lafia suffering similar fates in the recent past.