Kwara holds family funfair to celebrate children at Christmas, end of year

The Kwara State Government held a Family Funfair to mark Christmas and end-of-the-year. The event was organised through the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Culture and Tourism Eyiwumi Ray at the at Amusement Park in Ilorin.

The Commissioner for Communications Bola Olukoju, represented by Buharee Maimunat, said the programme was part of the government’s plan to bring life back to the park and to make the people, especially children, happy during the celebration, assuring the people that the government would sustain the programme and improve on it in the subsequent editions.

She said: “What we are doing here today attests to the administration’s commitment to cultural development and being responsive to the social needs of citizens.” Ray, who expressed happiness about the turnout, thanked Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq for his support. He called on private organisations and wealthy individuals to partner with the government on how to make the amusement park a focal point for festival celebrations, as it used to be.