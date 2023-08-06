Kwara Holds Common Entrance Exam August 19

The common entrance examination into Junior Secondary Schools across the 16 Local Government Areas of Kwara State is scheduled to hold on Saturday 19th August, 2023 beginning from 8:00 a.m.

The examination, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, is free of charge as it has been fully paid for by the State Government, warning all Head teachers and Principals against collecting any money from pupils or their parents.

“Any Headteacher or Principal caught in such unlawful act will be sanctioned accordingly,” the Ministry warned.

The Ministry has therefore advised pupils to prepare well for the examination, cautioning that no form of malpractice would be tolerated.