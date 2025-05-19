Kwara Hoists 70-Metre Unity Flagpole, Tallest In British W’Africa

Share

Kwara State has officially hoisted its monumental 70-metre Unity Flagpole, hailed by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as a towering emblem of national unity, collective progress, and shared aspirations.

The landmark structure, now the tallest flagpole in British West Africa, was unveiled during a brief but symbolic ceremony in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Governor, represented by Commissioner for Communications Bola Olukoju, described the project as more than a visual statement—calling it “a bold symbol of unity, pride, and national identity.”

The event drew hundreds of residents from across the metropolis and was attended by top government officials, including Commissioners Aliyu Kora Sabi (Transport), Nafisat Buge (Environment), and Nnafatima Imam (Social Development), alongside Deputy Commissioner of Police Nurudeen Abdulraheem and other dignitaries.

“Just like the Innovation Hub, the Visual Arts Centre, and the Garment Factory, this flagpole stands as a regional marvel—another testament to the transformation taking place across Kwara,” the Governor stated in his address. “It asserts our place on the global stage and reinforces the growing reputation of our state as a centre of innovation, culture, and purposeful leadership.”

Governor AbdulRazaq noted that the towering flagpole is expected to become a major point of attraction, boosting tourism, generating economic opportunities, and further highlighting Kwara’s commitment to strategic infrastructure development.

“We have built roads, modernised hospitals, improved water access, and supported our farmers and traders. But development is not only about the tangible—it is also about spirit,” he said. “This flagpole lifts our hearts, celebrates our heritage, and reminds us of who we are and where we are headed.”

The Unity Flagpole, the Governor added, represents Kwara’s vision of a state that is not only functional but also beautiful, inspiring, and globally visible.

