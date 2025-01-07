Kwara Hires 1,811 Basic School Teachers, Others

Share

…Begins documentation

Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB) has shortlisted 1,811 applicants for employment following the recent process involving at least 55,713 applicants from across the State.

The breakdown of the successful applicants, according to a statement by the KWSUBEB Chairman Prof. Sheu Raheem Adaramaja, included 1,500 teachers, mostly from STEM subjects, and 311 non-teaching staff comprising drivers, security guards, and office assistants for schools in the 16 local government areas of the state.

“Successful applicants with valid phone numbers have since been contacted for their letters. Documentation started on Monday, January 6, with successful applicants from Kwara North, Tuesday, January 7, is for new hires from Kwara South, while Wednesday, January 8, is for successful candidates from Kwara Central.

“Documents required during documentation include original and two photocopies of all credentials; two file jackets and tags; citizenship certificate; two passport photographs; bond signing; biodata form to be filled, among other things,” the statement added.

Adaramaja said the process focused more on hiring persons who would stay in their places of assignment, underscoring why the board sought nominations of competent and qualified hands from rural communities to bridge the manpower need in the hinterlands.

Share

Please follow and like us: