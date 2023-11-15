Kwara Health Insurance Agency Opens Regional Office At Offa

Kwara State Health Insurance Agency has inaugurated a regional office for Kwara South senatorial district, as the government is prepared to increase enrollment by making the free healthcare scheme much more closer and accessible to the people of the district.

Located at the premises of Offa General Hospital, Offa, the new outstation was designed to serve Offa, Oyun and their environs.

At the commissioning ceremony on Wednesday, the Kwara First Lady Ambassador Mrs Olufolake AbdulRazaq, said it is evident that the administration is committed to better the lot of Kwarans with particular reference to their right to enjoy quality healthcare services.

Justifying that the opening of the regional office was thoughtful, Mrs AbdulRazaq said the outstation will provide the people with more chances to register for the insurance scheme, asking people in the catchment areas to see it as another opportunity to address their health challenges.

Represented by the Vice Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) for Offa local government, Alhaja A’isha Raji, the First Lady called for more regional offices across the three senatorial districts of Kwara to widen the health insurance coverage and for the benefit of the less-privileged.

She commended the agency under Dr. Jetawo-Winter for excellent performance, which she noted has been impacting the lives of people, and smoothening the implementation of the government’s health policies and programmes.

Mrs AbdulRazaq then admonished residents in Offa and its environs to troop out en masse for registration and to stop endangering their lives with an option of self-medication or patronizing quacks.

In attendance were the TIC Chairman for Offa, Hon. Jare Oladotun; Executive Secretary Kwara State Health Insurance Agency Dr Olubunmi Jetawo-Winter; Chief Medical Director (CMD), General Hospital Offa, Dr. Abdulsalam Olabisi;

representative of Olofa of Offa,

Chief Lamidi Oladipupo Akande; and a number of health workers, among other dignitaries.

Hon. Jare, in his remarks, said Kwara is gifted a Governor with listening ears, and who is sincere and sensitive to the yearnings and aspirations of the masses, adding the newly inaugurated office is another fulfilment of one of his campaign promises.

Executive Secretary, of Kwara State Health Insurance Agency, Dr Olubunmi Jetawo- Winter, said it became imperative to open the regional office to deepen the access of Offa residents and neighbours to free medical care, promising to extend the same gesture to Kaiama, Baruten, Edu, and Irepodun local government areas.

She said the agency’s staff, who will be stationed at these offices, will be responsible for advocacy, awareness creation and liaison with the head office in Ilorin to make their activities more efficient and to make the delivery of services quicker.

Dr Jetawo-Winter assured that the agency will not relent in its efforts to ensure that the state attains universal health coverage by making sure that every household has health insurance coverage.

Existing beneficiaries, who were in attendance, took turns to give testimony of their satisfaction about the Kwara care in their respective communities, expressing gratitude to the government for being responsive to their health needs.