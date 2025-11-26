Kwara: Group Charges Women To Get More Involved In LG Administration

Women in Kwara State have been enjoined to get more involved in governance at the local government level in order to strengthen grassroots accountability and transparency.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday, members of a women’s advocacy group in the state noted that weak participation, limited transparency and minimal accountability have widened the gap between local authorities and the people.

The Executive Director of the group, under the aegis of The Wura Hope Women Initiative, Yusuf Rasheed, who lamented over “a continued troubling disconnection between the governed and the government in many communities”, said that “local governments often feel distant, underperforming, or underutilised, leaving communities underserved and citizens unheard”.

and citizens unheard”, he said.

The people who said that two programmes, tagged Strengthening Women Participation in Local Governance (SWiLG) and the Women Accountability Network (WAN), were established in response to the challenge, added that the projects were designed to amplify women’s voices and strengthen grassroots accountability where it matters most.

Yusuf, who said that the programmes were tailored towards strengthening cooperation between the people and the government, added that they are aimed at promoting trust in government and providing platforms for political actors to disseminate government activities to the people.

“Through WAN, we are fostering a community-driven accountability

ecosystem, one where women and community members monitor service delivery, demand transparency, and actively engage with local officials as partners in development, not passive observers.

“We believe that when citizens take ownership, when women lead with courage, when communities speak with one voice, and when public officials commit to openness and collaboration, governance becomes more transparent, more inclusive, and more effective”, he said.

Also speaking, another member of the group, Afolabi Waliulah, said that women at the grassroots are being equipped with leadership competencies, civic knowledge, and confidence required to participate meaningfully in local governance.

He said that women in the 16 local government areas of the state are being trained on budgeting and government project delivery, as well as monitoring of government activities, and added that they would be deployed as fact finders in each of the local government areas to identify areas of need in each community.

“We’re opening more doors for women to sit at the decision-making tables where budgets are designed, priorities are debated, and community development is shaped”, he said.