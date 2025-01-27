Kwara Govt’s Delegation Visits Shonga, Begins Probe Of Rice Plantation Flooding

Share

Kwara State Government delegation has visited Shonga in Edu Local Government Area of the state to establish the causes of the unusual flooding that submerged rice farmlands stretching thousands of hectares.

Led by the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS) Princess Bukola Babalola, the delegation also delivered relief materials worth millions of naira for the farmers in Tada, the affected community.

The delegation yesterday visited the Emir of Shonga, Dr. Haliru Yahya Ndanusa and the victims at Tada.

Other members of the delegation were the Chairman House of Assembly Committee on Agriculture, Saba Gideon; Honourable Commissioners for Agriculture, Water Resources, Environment, Youth; Special Adviser on Special Duties; SSA Security to the Governor; Chairman Edu Local Government Area Abdullahi Bello; Secretary Kwara State Emergency Manage ment Agency; a director in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government; and General Manager of Kwara State Social Investment Programme.

DCoS Babalola assured the victims that the government would offer assistance to the farmers to cushion the effect of the flooding on their farms.

“We are here to see the damage done to the farms, especially the rice farms in Tada community. We have seen what happened and we are taking the message back to His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to see what can be done to remedy the situation, immediate and future remedies, and avert loss of lives and farmland.

“Also, a lot of farmers are crying here that they need a lot of support. We have heard their complaints, and help is on the way”, she said.

Babalola thanked residents of the community for their cooperation and understanding, saying the government cares for their well-being and would support them, including establishing the causes of the flooding.

