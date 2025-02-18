Kwara Govt, World Bank To Train 28,000 Schoolgirls In Digital Skills

Share

The Kwara State government, in collaboration with the World Bank, has set a target to train 28,000 schoolgirls in digital skills under the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project.

Speaking at the opening of a five-day workshop, tagged Kwara AGILE Digital Skills Workshop for Master Trainers, on Monday in Ilorin, the state capital, the Team Lead for TedPrime Hub Project, Mr Olamilekan Adeeko, said 70 public school teachers from the three senatorial districts of the state are participating in the training.

These teachers, he noted, will in turn train other educators and students in digital knowledge.

“The benefits of this training extend to students, teachers, and the entire Kwara State,” Adeeko stated. “Teachers will be trained on various skills, including digital citizenship, entrepreneurship, STEM, and climate action.”

He explained that the trained teachers would return to their schools to educate students, ensuring that adolescent girls acquire essential digital skills.

“We are starting with teachers because they are critical stakeholders,” he said.

“Initially, 70 teachers will be trained, who will then mentor 210 additional teachers. Together, they will train 8,000 girls, eventually expanding to reach 28,000 students.”

Adeeko emphasized the broader impact of the project, stating that if 28,000 students are well trained, it will positively influence at least 28,000 families, ultimately benefiting over a million people in Kwara State and beyond.

“This initiative will not only empower the girls but also enhance the economic development of Kwara, Nigeria, and Africa as a whole,” he added.

“We aim to prepare them for jobs that do not yet exist, enabling them to compete favorably on the global stage.”

While flagging off the workshop, the Commissioner for Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, described the AGILE Project as one of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s special initiatives in the education sector.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Rebecca Olanrewaju, the Commissioner highlighted the importance of digital literacy in today’s world.

“This initiative reflects His Excellency’s passion for education, particularly for adolescent girls, who have historically been at a disadvantage in secondary education,” she said.

She further stressed that the digital training would equip students with relevant skills, making them valuable in today’s technology-driven society.

“Beyond keeping them updated, these skills will create employment opportunities after their education,” Kawu stated.

“I urge the facilitators to adopt a simple and effective teaching approach to ensure easy assimilation by both teachers and students.”

The Project Coordinator of the Kwara AGILE Project, Mr Adeshina Salami, commended Governor AbdulRazaq for securing the project for the state, describing it as “a great opportunity to equip adolescent girls with relevant digital skills for the modern job market.”

Also speaking at the event, Angela Nganga, Director, Microsoft Africa, Nairobi, Kenya, emphasized Microsoft’s commitment to gender inclusion in education.

“Today’s learners seek flexible and on-demand education that aligns with their evolving needs,” she said.

“We must provide technology-driven tools that support continuous skill development, enabling students to adapt to the changing job market.”

Nganga noted that “their curiosity about technology’s impact on society presents an opportunity to foster innovation and problem-solving, ensuring they remain agile and prepared for the future of work.”

Several participants, including students, expressed excitement about the training, describing it as an opportunity to gain 21st-century teaching skills that would enhance learning and engagement.

