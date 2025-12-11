Kwara Govt Unveils 2026 Action Plan To Strengthen Ease Of Doing Business

The Kwara State Government has unveiled a comprehensive 2026 Action Plan aimed at accelerating economic growth, improving service delivery, and enhancing the welfare of residents across the state.

The new plan centres on key reform pillars, including modernised land administration, expanded agricultural investments for food security, strengthened public-private partnerships (PPPs) and export promotion, accelerated infrastructure development, and faster justice delivery, all backed by clear, measurable timelines.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on the Ease of Doing Business, the Commissioner for Finance and Chairman of the State Ease of Doing Business Council, Dr. Hauwa Nuru, reaffirmed the administration’s firm commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusive engagement.

She outlined the priority focus areas for 2026, noting that land reforms, investment-driven agriculture, PPP expansion, infrastructure growth, and justice sector efficiency would receive special attention under the SABER programme to ensure measurable results.

“The goal of Ease of Doing Business is to ensure that government and stakeholders work together to create a truly conducive environment, one that drives innovation, investment, and sustainable economic growth under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s leadership,” she said.

Commissioner for Works, Engr. AbdulQuawiy Olododo, said the government remains committed to scaling up infrastructure statewide through continued investments in roads, bridges, electricity, water, healthcare, and education to attract private capital and stimulate economic development.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Mrs. Damilola Yusuf Adelodun, stated that the State now operates a transparent and predictable investment promotion framework designed to support companies, cooperatives, and local investors with accessible procedures and competitive incentives.

The Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Geographic Information Service (KWGIS), Mallam Sulyman Abdulkareem, highlighted the recently launched land digitalization system as a major milestone in improving transparency and efficiency in land governance.

He said the digital platform will streamline records, title issuance, and related transactions, significantly reducing processing times and improving tenure security for citizens and investors.

The Accountant General of the State, Mallam Abdulganiyu Sanni, praised the reforms, noting that transparent, well-published fees, procedures, and service timelines have boosted public trust and reinforced the State’s commitment to efficient, accountable service delivery.

Stakeholders also expressed strong support. Chairman of the Nigeria Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Mr. Olawoyin Yinka Solomon, lauded the government’s policies for improving the business climate.

The Vice Chairman of the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), Kwara State Chapter, Alh. Babatunde Ganiyu Aremu, commended ongoing efforts to maintain a supportive environment for MSMEs.