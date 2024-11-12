Kwara Govt To Workers: No Salary, Bonus Without KWSRRA Number

Share

The Kwara State government has warned that public sector workers without valid KWSRRA numbers will not receive salary or bonuses from November 2024, recalling that the exercise started many months ago.

The Kwara State Residents Registration Agency (KWSRRA) is empowered by law to have relevant data of everyone resident in the state and allocate unique identities to each person for effective planning, resource manage ment, service delivery, and public safety, among others.

A statement by the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Hauwa Nuru said: “In line with the administration’s commitment to accountability and transparency in resource administration, a directive had since been issued mandating all state employees, including those across the 16 local government areas, to complete their registration for KWSRRA.

“Effective November 2024, workers who have not registered will not receive salary payments or bonuses.”

Share

Please follow and like us: