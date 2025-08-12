Kwara Govt To Renovate 898 Public Secondary Schools

…as it trains over 5,000 SBMC members

The Kwara State government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the quality of education as it embarks on a state-wide 5-Day training of over 5,000 Management Committees (SBMCs) to oversee the renovations of 898 public junior and senior secondary schools in the State.

This was affirmed by the Project Coordinator of the Kwara State Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project, Mr. Adeshina Salami, while on a monitoring visit to the premises of Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.

The training, under the “1.2 Renovation sub-component” of the project, focuses on the roles and responsibilities of the SBMCs and the development of the Schools Improvement Plan (SIP).

The Coordinator, who lauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for facilitating the project in Kwara State, noted that, “this is a move targeted at fostering conducive and safe learning spaces for boys and girls, especially adolescent girls, and to increase their enrollment and retention so as to be able to complete, at least, their secondary education.

“The Project Implementation Manual (PIM) clearly states that SBMCs of each school will handle the renovations. Right now, they are being trained on their duties.

“The development of the School Improvement Plan (SIP) needs assessment and project management in order to build its capacity and enhance efficient service delivery.

“The SBMCs are an essential link between schools and the communities they serve, and they are made up of a range of community stakeholders and people involved with each school. We had earlier gone out for the validation of the SBMC to ensure the right people were chosen, as stated in the PIM,” he added.

The 1.2. Renovation Lead of Kwara AGILE, Amina Shehu, noted that the sub-component deals with the provision of Water, Sanitation and Health (WASH) facilities and classroom renovation.

She added, “We want the SBMCs to take ownership of the project. That is why they are involved in the School Improvement Plan (SIP). They will be trained on it so they can make judicious use of the funds allocated to each of the schools.

This training will equip SBMC members with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively monitor school renovations, ensuring quality, transparency and community ownership of the whole process.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the programme, the Managing Partner, Alim and Associates, Engr. Muhyideen Alimi Yusuf, the Consultant handling the Renovation sub-component 1.2 of the Project, noted that “This training is an avenue for the SBMCs to raise their concerns and to have a better understanding of their duties in ensuring a successful project implementation.”

The SBMC training is being held concurrently across the three senatorial districts of the State, capturing six SBMC members each from 898 schools, consisting of the Chairman SBMC, Secretary (Principal), female treasurer, a representative of teachers, and two artisans who have knowledge of building and construction.

The participants, who spoke with journalists, appreciated the Governor for this huge stride in the education sector, pledging to diligently fulfil their responsibilities to ensure that every school receives the maximum benefits from the community-based AGILE project.