Kwara Govt To Renovate 898 Public Secondary Schools

…Organises training for Technical Service Providers

The Kwara State Government has organised a two-day environmental and social compliance training for Technical Service Providers (TSPs) engaged under the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project with a view to undertaking a comprehensive rehabilitation of the 898 public junior and senior secondary schools in the State.

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, who doubles as the Chairman of the State Project Steering Committee (SPSC), Kwara AGILE, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe, has lauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for demonstrating “deep passion and commitment to giving a lifeline to economic and educational development of the citizenry with particular emphasis on the vulnerable groups in the society”.

He added: “The present administration has embarked on the journey that would strengthen both the academic and economic development of the adolescent girls in the State through the AGILE Project.

“With this Project, this administration intends to construct blocks of classrooms with other facilities in 26 public schools, renovate all the 898 junior and senior secondary schools in the State. KwaraAGILE is set to touch the lives of the people in many ways, including Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), Digital Literacy, life skills training, and second chance education for our girls.”

He urged the professionals to be committed, stating that their track record shows they are experienced, and he implored them to remain steadfast, committed and God -fearing so that they “can be mentioned when the legacy of this administration is being discussed”.

On his part, the Project Coordinator of Kwara AGILE, Mr Adeshina Salami, reiterated the importance of synergy between the School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs) and the Technical Service Providers.

He stated that the School Improvement Grants (SIGs) are categorised into small, medium and large grants, depending on the needs of each school, adding that all schools would benefit from the provision of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities.

He added, “These professionals are not contractors. They are to support the SBMCs to ensure quality delivery and compliance with environmental and social standards.

“The TSPs will work closely with school authorities, students, and host communities to ensure effective communication, safety management and quality assurance.”

The Environmental Safeguard Officer (E.S.O.) from the National Project Coordinating Unit (NPCU) Abuja, Mrs Nkechi Ikemefuna, in her presentation, said the training is crucial as it helps to identify, prevent and mitigate potential environmental and social risks in the rehabilitation exercise.

Earlier in his remarks, Kwara AGILE E.S.O, Mr Ayokanmi Owolabi, noted that the TSPs are professionals like Civil Engineers, Building Engineers, Service Engineers, Town Planners, Land Surveyors, Estate Surveyors, Architects and Quantity Surveyors who are to ensure that “renovation works are carried out in a sustainable and environmentally-friendly manner.

According to Owolabi, “it would enable the participants to properly understand and apply the Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP), thereby preventing risks such as noise pollution, waste mismanagement, occupational hazards, community conflicts and Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

In their separate presentations, the National Consultant on Subcomponent 1.2 which is on improving existing infrastructure in schools, Mr. Timothy Binjin; Technical Assistant (T.A.) on Environment, Dr. Fadele Idowu and T.A on Social, Mr. Arinze George, urged the TSPs not to compromise quality in their service delivery and ensure they comply with all the laid down requirements in terms of environmental and social compliance as well as procurement and financial regulations.

The Gender-Based Violence Officer of Ekiti AGILE, Mr Akindele Olaitan, gave a presentation on GBV/Sexual Exploitation and Abuse, risks, appropriation mitigation and code of conduct and the participants signed the code of conduct.

Participants expressed their commitment to delivering good results while commending the Governor for bringing the project to the State.

The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project is a 5-year project of the Federal Ministry of Education with support from the World Bank, aimed at enhancing secondary education opportunities among girls in public schools.