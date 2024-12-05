Kwara Govt To Partner Investors To Promote Mining Activities

Share

Kwara State Government has assured both local and international investors of its readiness to partner with them to further promote mining activities in the State.

The State Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Dr Alabi Afeez Abolore, gave this assurance on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, while delivering a keynote address on the strategic sensitisation programme for Artisinal and Small Scale miners, on Safer mining activities in Kwara State.

The Commissioner maintained that the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration is firmly committed to ensuring environmental Safety Compliance and Security at mining sites, consequent upon which he has established a robust collaboration with relevant Stakeholders, towards guaranteed safety for existing and prospective investors in Kwara State.

“Kwara State has been identified as one of the leading solid minerals producing states in the country, with abundant minerals. The State Government is on the verge of obtaining licences of about five (5) special purpose vehicles to further enhance seamless investment opportunities in mining operations, thereby increasing internally generating revenue potentials for the state,” he added

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, Solid Minerals Development Fund, Hajia Fatima Shinkafi, who was represented by Dr Martina Ananaba, said that artisanal and small-scale mining community plays essential roles in both local and national economies, thereby providing livelihoods for thousands of families in Kwara State and environs.

She stressed further that, the programme is structured to provide practical insight into safety protocols and best practices, for sustainable mining, with the goal, of significantly reducing risks improving overall safety standards, and working conditions and promoting sustainable mining practices.

She thereafter acknowledged the contributions and support of the State Government, the state chapter of the miners association, and other stakeholders in the artisanal and small-scale mining business, adding that the robust collaboration is a testament to the shared dedication that would translate to the betterment of artisanal mining practises

In his remarks, the Federal Mines Officer, Engr. Lamidi Maruf highlighted the simple and effective measures to enhance safer mining practices, which include personal protective equipment, proper ventilation, safe blasting and excavation techniques, a culture of safety and responsibility, Regular Risk Assessment and Safety Audits, among others.

Engr. Maruf, therefore, charged artisanal and small-scale miners to take advantage of the ongoing sensitization programme by adopting best practices that would aid their safety and well-being.

Also in her comments, the representative of Women miners in Kwara State, Hajia Maryam Garba, appreciated the Solid Minerals Development Fund for engaging women miners and sought government support, to aid the smooth running of mining activities in the State.

