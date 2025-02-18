Kwara Gov’t To Host Agro-Input Fair To Boost Farmers’ Productivity

Share

The Kwara State Government on Tuesday announced plans to host the 2025 Kwara ADP Agro Input Fair, an initiative aimed at supporting farmers with quality agricultural inputs and training ahead of the new planting season.

In a statement issued by the Press Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ashaolu Omotola revealed that the fair will take place from February 24 to 28, 2025, at the ministry’s premises in Ilorin.

According to the statement, the fair is an initiative of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and is in line with his administration’s commitment to food security, agricultural development, and economic empowerment.

Omotola further explained that the event is designed to provide farmers with access to affordable, high-quality farm inputs and essential support services, ensuring a successful farming season.

The fair will offer a range of opportunities for participants, including access to affordable farm inputs, workshops and training, climate advisory, extension services, out-growers scheme registration, and market linkage and security advisory.

The state government has reassured farmers of its continued support in boosting agricultural productivity and ensuring they have access to the resources necessary for a successful farming season.

The fair is expected to attract smallholder farmers, commercial farm owners, agro-dealers, and industry experts, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and economic empowerment.

