Kwara Govt To Empower Monarchs To Vet Mining Investors, Curb Illegal Operations

The Kwara State Government (KWSG) has reiterated its commitment to intensifying stakeholder sensitisation on the dangers of illegal and artisanal mining across the state.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by Chief Abosede Olaitan Buraimoh, Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, during the third quarter inter-ministerial press briefing in Ilorin.

Chief Buraimoh stated that the campaign aims to empower traditional rulers to effectively profile and vet investors in mining activities within their domains, preventing the potential influx of criminal elements and ensuring compliance with existing mining laws.

She highlighted that Kwara State is among the leading solid mineral-producing states in Nigeria and assured that the Ministry would leverage the full potential of these resources to benefit the state and its communities.

The Commissioner further noted that the Ministry is collaborating with the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) to educate miners on safe mining practices, particularly regarding the mitigation of radioactive emissions. She emphasized that these efforts also target creating awareness for both local and international investors in the state’s mining sector.

Chief Buraimoh added that a robust partnership with the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) has improved revenue generation from haulage operations and other mining-related activities.

She disclosed that the Ministry is drafting legislation to compel mining companies to reclaim degraded land for agricultural purposes after operations, addressing the challenge of land degradation.

In addition, the Commissioner revealed that the State has completed registration of five Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and is in the process of obtaining mining licenses for them. This move is expected to enhance investment opportunities and increase internally generated revenue for Kwara State.

“Our focus is to ensure responsible mining while maximizing economic benefits for the state. By equipping traditional rulers to screen investors and enforcing safe practices, we are protecting both communities and the environment,” Chief Buraimoh said.