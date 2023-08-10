Kwara Govt To Artisans: Register Your Associations With Govt

Kwara State Government has charged all artisans in the state to generate the list of their members for proper data collation to be domiciled in the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, warning that only registered associations with evidence of revenue generation into the coffers of the state government would be recognised by the state Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS).

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Alhaji Musa Okanlawon, stated this in Ilorin, the state capital, at a meeting with different artisan groups across the 16 Local Government Areas.

Okanlawon lauded the artisans for honouring the Ministry’s invitation, urging them to register individually with the state government through the Ministry and the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS).

He added that such registration would enable the KWIRS to capture their Associations towards benefiting from the State Government whenever the opportunity arises.

The Permanent Secretary, who eulogised the good work of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq towards making the great, urged the artisans to join hands with the state government to take the state to greater heights.

Okanlawon, who commended members of the Tippers’ Union for prompt payment of their haulage fees and continuous support to the administration, urged for further cooperation with the government in the payment of their Registration fee as when due.

Responding on behalf of the artisans, Mallam Musa Alade and Alangua of Abayawo, Alhaji Wahab Bolakale, commended the state government for carrying them along, assuring the Ministry of their readiness to comply with the laid down rules and regulations.

Associations in attendance include; the Union of Tippers and Quarry Employers of Nigeria (UTQEN), Abulesowo Association Groups and Granite Producers, and Interlocking/Kerbs Association.