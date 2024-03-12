Kwara Govt Tasks IBEDC On Improved Power Supply

Worried by the persistent blackouts in Kwara State, the state government has called on the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) for improved service delivery.

The State Commissioner for Energy, Engr. Abdul Azeez Kola AbdulGaniy, made the call on Tuesday in Ilorin while receiving in audience the Kwara State Regional Head, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Engr. Toyin Akinyosoye, and his team.

Engr. AbdulGaniy said: “You need to improve on your services because we have many issues that have been brought to the Ministry by some communities. People complained about outrageous bills and the unavailability of electricity, resulting in the downturn of many businesses.

“Now that the Electricity Act has been passed, states are now empowered to generate, transmit and distribute electricity, which may lead to competition in the energy sector among stakeholders.”

In his remarks, the state Director, Electrical Engineering, Engr. Anthony Ayodeji Alago, noted the state government’s efforts to improve the well-being of residents in terms of infrastructural development, particularly by giving transformers to communities, despite that most of those communities have not been connected to the national grid by the distribution company.”

He, therefore, urged the newly deployed Regional Head of IBEDC to work together with the Ministry to improve the situation.

“Please ensure you provide more power supply in the State in order to alleviate the sufferings of the residents”, Engr. Alago appealed.

In his response, the Kwara State Regional Head, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Engr. Toyin Akinyosoye, commended the state government for its symbiotic collaboration with IBEDC, assuring that the existing network structure would be strengthened, while immediate action would be taken on some issues raised, including metering of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the State.

On the entourage of the IBEDC Regional Head were the Technical Manager, Mr. Busari Suleiman, the Business Manager, and Mrs. Bolanle Alesinloye.