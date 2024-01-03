Kwara govt targets clean, hygienic state

Cleanliness is next to Godliness is a common and popular refrain which underscores the importance of spruceness in an individual’s life. Findings, however, revealed that the slogan was first quoted by an English cleric, John Wesley, in 1778, implying that as much as religion is devotedly pursued, there is also the dire need for all and sundry to opt for cleanliness. The first and foremost importance of cleanliness is the absence of disease in one’s life. Thus, cleanliness helps individuals, in no small measure, to stay refreshed and hygienic on a personal level. This is aside from lessening the chances of viruses or bacteria that can be injurious to one’s health. Hence, if one stays clean and keeps the environment clean and tidy, one is less likely to fall sick.

Government

Though cleanliness is not the sole responsibility of the government, it is, however, important for the government to lead the way for the citizenry to follow. Thus, it is the responsibility of the government to provide and maintain public infrastructure, such as roads, and waste management systems in public spaces, among others. In this regard, the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is acknowledged for providing exemplary leadership in this direction through the Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA) and its parent Ministry of Environment to ensure a clean, tidy and hygienic environment in the state. And it is for this reason of ensuring regular sustenance of a clean environment in the state that the government in 1992 enacted the Environmental Protection Agency Law. The Act created the Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA) to promote a safe and healthy environment for the people of Kwara State to live in, and to ensure sustainable development for the purposes of the use of the environment. Through KWEPA, and particularly its parent Ministry of Environment, the monthly environmental sanitation exercise, usually held on the last Saturday of every month between 7am and 9am, has become a ritual and a must for all with heavy sanctions, including fines and other punishments, imposed on erring residents. To underscore its importance, the state government recently flagged off the evacuation of illegal dump sites across Ilorin metropolis, the state capital, towards sustaining a clean and a healthy environment across the State of Harmony. The State Commissioner for Environment, Shehu Ndanusa Usman, who spoke at the evacuation of the illegal dump site at the Admiralty Villa area in Ilorin, said: “In a bid to sustain a clean and hygienic environment and promote healthy living, the ministry with the support of His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commenced the evacuation of Illegal dump sites across Ilorin metropolis and the exercise would continue until all illegal dump sites are evacuated,” while cautioning residents to desist from dumping refuse indiscriminately or face the full wrath of the law. The commissioner, however, enjoined individuals and corporate organisations to join hands with the present administration in its bid to eradicate indiscriminate dumping of refuse and sustain a clean and hygienic environment in the state.

Recycling plant

To ensure that no stone is left unturned in this bid, the state government recently handed over a project site to a contractor at Offa, the headquarters of Offa Local Government Area, reaffirming its commitment to sustaining a clean and hygienic environment to promote a healthy living for all and sundry. While handing over the site to the contractor for the construction of a recycle plant, the commissioner said: “This is another landmark achievement by the current administration in Kwara State, to complement government’s efforts on waste management disposal across the state. The project is part of the Federal Government’s Intervention Programme, designed to assist states in addressing challenges of waste management, through the adoption of best environmental practices and technology, which is, of course, expected to attract private sector partnership and would-be investors.” While acknowledging the laudable projects of Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration, particularly towards achieving an efficient waste management disposal, Ndanusa restated the administration’s commitment to sustaining a clean, safe and healthy Kwara for all to live in. In her remarks, the representative of the Federal Ministry of Environment, Hajia Zainab Yusuf, lauded Governor AbdulRazaq for the prompt approval of the site, as well as handing over the same to the contractor to commence construction work. She equally applauded the Offa community for the warm reception, admonishing them to monitor the construction of the project for quality delivery.

Olofa of Offa

For his part, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, commended Governor AbdulRazaq for various laudable projects that Offa communities have benefited from since the inception of his administration in 2019. The monarch said: “Let me use this medium to applaud our Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his unconditional love for Offa people, most especially for bringing another gigantic project to Offa land. We have enjoyed the dividends of democracy more than our expectations, no doubt. We, however, hope the good gesture will continue for the development of Ibolo land.” The Olofa, who was represented by High Chief Asalofa of Offa, Alhaji Isiaka Shittu, reiterated the unalloyed support of the people to the present administration, assuring the government that they would thoroughly supervise the project and take ownership of the recycling plant when completed, for efficient utilisation. In furtherance of the campaign against uncleanliness, the commissioner also met with motor park operators in the state, with a stern warning to them to either obey the sanitation laws or be closed up. The meeting, Commissioner Ndanusa said, was called to ensure that the operators strictly adhere to relevant environmental laws in their respective parks. “You saw what actually happened in the Geri Alimi area, especially at the Independent Motor Park, and what they were saying to us. So, we are inviting all these people and they must comply with environmental laws or we will close the places of those found wanting. “In fact, that motor park at the Diamond Underpass will be closed down by the special grace of God, as this government will not condone lawlessness from people not willing to comply with environmental laws,” he stated. The commissioner explained to them that sanitation exercise in the state is just a two-hour duration holding once in a month for people to observe environmental laws within their domains, adding that there is no way one can be operating in the state and refuse to obey the relevant laws.

Okada/tricycles

Ndanusa hinted that leaders of Okada Riders and Tricycle Operators would also be summoned to a meeting on the need for their members to always observe the monthly sanitation exercise. He added: “We are not there yet, but we will get there because we won’t relent in the pursuit of a clean and hygienic Kwara.” As part of measures to enhance cleanliness and a healthy environment across the state, the government took the campaign against open defecation to the grassroots’ level with a view to nipping the terrible and infectious habit in the bud.

Open defecation

The state’s Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, led the campaign at the official flag-off of stakeholders’ engagement meeting, organised by the State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Ilorin, held at Iloffa, the headquarters of Oke-Ero Local Government Area. The Deputy Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Usman Yunusa Lade, appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, and other stakeholders, to join hands with the state government to put an end to open defecation in the state, adding that the state government cannot do it all alone. “Open defecation is not just a matter of sanitation; it’s a matter of public health, dignity, and human rights. It is a challenge that we must confront headlong. In our pursuit of a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous Kwara State, this stakeholders’ engagement meeting is a pivotal step forward,” Alabi stated, while assuring the public of the state government’s resolve to provide necessary resources, support, and policies to make the enviable vision a reality. Earlier in his welcome address, the TIC Chairman of Oke-Ero Local Government, Engr. Gbenga Victor Yusuf, had disclosed that no fewer than 48 million Nigerians still engage in open defecation, while 95 million others don’t have access to basic sanitation services and facilities in the country. Also speaking, the General Manager of RUWASSA, Mr. Olorunfemi Adewumi, described open defecation as a serious public health issue, not only in Kwara State but also across the entire globe, lauding the present administration for demonstrating commitment to eradicating open defecation and providing a safe and clean water supply. The Commissioner for Social Development, Hon. Opeyemi Oluwakemi Afolashade, who stated this at the recently concluded general evacuation exercise carried out by the ministry within the state capital, lamented the persistence of the menace, wondering why some people should regard street begging as a viable business venture despite series of dialogue, media sensitisation, and other numerous social interventions of the government to the physically challenged and vulnerable in the state. Intriguingly, in the course of the exercise, there were some forms of resistance and attempted physical assault on the officers of the ministry, but the operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were on hand to restore normalcy