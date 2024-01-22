Kwara Govt Subsidises BECE 2024 Fees For 55,150 Candidates

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the subsidization of the cost of the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for students in public schools across the state.

According to the Governor, a total of 55,150 candidates are writing the exams in Kwara State.

A statement issued by the State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development said all candidates in public schools will pay N2,500 only, the same amount charged last year — instead of N5,000 or more which was meant to be reviewed owing to inflation and rising cost of conducting the examination.

The subsidy, the statement added, is part of the efforts of the administration to support the students and their parents, as well as avoid any student dropping out of school on account of the inability to afford the examination, saying the subsidies will be enjoyed by all the candidates that will sit for this year 2024 BECE.

The statement, therefore, warned public officials against extorting money from parents under any guises, saying that anyone caught would face the consequences of such an action.