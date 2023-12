Kwara Govt Seeks Public Memoranda On Proposed Varsity

Kwara State Government has called on stakeholders in the education sector to submit memoranda for the establishment of Kwara State University of Education.

It would be recalled that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had on the 17th of November, 2023 inaugurated Prof. Shuaibu Oba Abdulraheem-led committee to midwife the processes leading to the establishment of the institution.

“As part of the process, the government is inviting the public, stakeholders, educational institutions, and interested groups to contribute their insights and recommendations through the submission of memoranda,” the committee said in a statement issued in Ilorin, the state capital, on Monday.

“This visionary initiative aims to enhance the quality of education and contribute to the development of human resources in the state.”

It stated that the memoranda should address relevant issues related to the establishment of the University of Education, including but not limited to:

• Preferred strategic location within the State that will ensure inclusivity

• Proposed academic programmes and faculties.

• Infrastructure and facilities requirements

• Collaboration opportunities with existing institutions.

• Strategies for community engagement and development.

The Committee advised that all memoranda should be submitted in writing and sent to the Council Chamber, KWASU Business School along Ajase-Ipo Road, Ilorin, or Room 33, Ministry of Tertiary Education, State Secretariat, Ilorin.

“Electronic submissions can also be sent to: pic4kwsued@gmail.com and the deadline for the submission of memoranda is 15th December 2023,” the statement noted.

The Committee has, therefore, urged active participation and engagement from all stakeholders to ensure that the university is established in a manner that best serves the educational needs of the communities.