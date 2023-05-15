Kwara Govt Seals Off Chinese Quarry Site

Kwara State Government has sealed off the Chinese Kaidi Quarry site along the Ilorin-Ogbomoso road, due to significant concerns over the safety of people living in the area and environmental compliance.

The decision to seal off the quarry site, according to a statement by the Ministry of Environment, follows the inspection carried out by the Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA) of the company, where numerous safety violations were discovered, including the absence of essential safety equipment for workers, inadequate training programmes, and insufficient measures to prevent accidents.

Besides, environmental concerns were equally raised, such as lack of proper reclamation procedures, and non-compliance with essential environmental permits and licenses.

The sealing off of the quarry site, the statement added, has further underscored the state government’s commitment to prioritise the well-being of the people and also protect the environment from potential harm caused by mining activities.

Following an earlier inspection visit to the quarry site a fortnight ago, the state government had expressed deep reservations about the adherence to safety protocols and environmental regulations.

The quarry site was believed to have posed a significant risk to the safety and health of the people living in the area and the workers, as well as potential harm to the surrounding ecosystem.

The State Director of Environment, Mr. Abayomi Idowu, who led the site sealing-off team, said: “The closure of the quarry site is a necessary step to protect the lives of people living in the area, the workers, and the environment. We cannot compromise on safety and responsible mining practices.”