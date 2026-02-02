Kwara Govt Reopens Schools Closed Due To Insecurity

The Kwara State Government has announced today for the reopening of all schools hitherto closed due to security challenges in parts of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe, yesterday in Ilorin. Olohungbebe said the decision to reopen the schools followed improvement in the security situation in the state.

The commissioner said government decision on reopening of schools on Monday had been communicated to authorities of the affected schools.

Olohungbebe said: “The government deems the situation now to be a lot better than it was before. Even so, we continue to maintain vigilance. “Security operations will continue steadily to sustain the gains of the past weeks while the government builds community resilience along with the kinetic efforts.”