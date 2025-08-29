Kwara Govt Reiterates Commitment To HOPE Programme

The Kwara State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the implementation of the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) Programme, a World Bank supported initiative designed to enhance education, healthcare, and governance for the benefit of the people of the State.

The Chairman of the HOPE Steering Committee and Commissioner for Finance, Dr Hauwa Nuru, described the programme as a cornerstone of the administration’s vision to strengthen human capital development and expand opportunities, particularly for vulnerable groups across the State.

Speaking at a joint meeting of the State Steering Committee and Technical Committee in llorin, the state capital, Dr Nuru emphasised that investment in human capital remains one of the most effective drivers of economic growth, social equity, and sustainable development.

The State Steering Committee comprises senior government officials, including Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries from Finance, Health, Education, and Planning and Economic Development, alongside the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Executive Secretary of the Primary Health Care (PHC), Executive Secretary of the Hospital Management Board (HMB), Accountant – General, Auditor-General, and the General Manager of the State Public Procurement Agency, with a mandate to provide policy direction and strategic oversight for successfully implementing the HOPE Programme.

The Technical Committee, chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, brings together Directors of key Ministries and Agencies—Planning, Education, Health, Accounts, and Procurement—alongside agencies such as the Kwara State PHC, HMB, and SUBEB.

This team is responsible for translating policy into measurable outcomes through actionable implementation plans.

During the review meeting, members examined the progress made with the programme implementation, re-clarified institutional roles, and prioritised key interventions for the first year.

Discussions focused on enhancing healthcare delivery across PHCs;

improving learning outcomes in public schools; strengthening governance and accountability systems; enhancing the State HOPE Secretariat,and expanding social protection mechanisms for vulnerable communities.

Dr. Nuru stressed that the success of HOPE will depend on collaborative effort, evidence-based decision-making, and sustainable funding mechanisms, urging members to remain focused on achieving results that directly impact the lives of citizens.

She also commended the World Bank for its partnership, noting that the programme could position Kwara as a model for human capital development in Nigeria.

With the review completed, the committees are set to drive a swift rollout of HOPE Programme interventions, paving the way for improved quality of life and long-term socio-economic progress across the State.