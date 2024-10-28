Kwara Govt Reappoints Poly Rector For Second Term

Share

The Kwara State Government has approved the re-appointment of the Rector of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Dr Abdul Jimoh Muhammed for a second term in office.

The State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Mary Ronke Arinde, announced this development in her office on Monday, while admonishing heads of Tertiary institutions on the need for enhanced service delivery, considering the present administration’s huge investments in tertiary institutions of the State.

According to Dr Arinde, the re-appointment of Dr Jimoh Muhammed was in recognition of his commitment, dedication and numerous achievements in driving the Kwara State Polytechnic to an enviable height.

The Commissioner, while congratulating the Rector, encouraged him to continue to display his vast wealth of experience in piloting the affairs of the Polytechnic.

Dr Arinde also admonished the Rector to justify the confidence reposed in him, noting that the State Government under the leadership of Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is committed to enhancing service delivery in the tertiary education sector of the State.

Meanwhile, the entire Polytechnic Community has felicitated the Rector on the re-appointment, while looking forward to another term of progress and achievements under his guidance.

