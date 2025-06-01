Kwara Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Enabling Environment For MSMEs

Share

The Kwara State Government has reiterated its commitment to creating an enabling environment for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to thrive, in line with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s strategic vision for inclusive economic development.

This assurance was given by the State Commissioner for Finance, Hauwa Nuru, during the ‘Ilorin Naija Brand Chick Trade Fair’ held at the Government House Banquet Hall in Ilorin.

The two-day event, supported by the state government and sponsored by Wema Bank, aimed to promote local entrepreneurship and stimulate economic activity within the state.

Nuru noted that the trade fair provided a valuable platform for entrepreneurs to connect with potential customers, thereby improving market access—a critical component for business growth and sustainability.

She highlighted the efforts of the Kwara State Ease of Doing Business Council in driving reforms to eliminate bottlenecks hindering business operations.

These include streamlining land administration processes and enhancing access to finance.

Under Governor AbdulRazaq’s leadership, the state has seen remarkable infrastructural developments, including the establishment of innovation hubs and improvements in transportation networks.

These initiatives have not only boosted investor confidence but also enabled local businesses to scale up their operations.

The Commissioner urged all stakeholders to support the administration’s efforts in building a prosperous Kwara by engaging in economic activities and harnessing the opportunities made available by the government.

She emphasized that such collaboration would help project the state’s economic potential to a global audience.

Participants at the trade fair expressed appreciation for the government’s support. An exhibitor, Nifemi Olaonipekun, described the event as a significant boost for local entrepreneurs, offering increased visibility and customer reach.

Similarly, a shopper, Hajia Sherifat Umar, praised the availability of affordable and high-quality local products, commending the fair for effectively promoting indigenous businesses.

Nuru concluded by reaffirming the state government’s unwavering dedication to empowering MSMEs, acknowledging their crucial role in driving job creation and sustainable economic growth across Kwara State.

