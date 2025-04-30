Kwara Govt Reaffirms Commitment To Community Devt Through Strategic Infrastructure

Share

The Kwara State Government has reiterated its commitment to opening up more communities for development through deliberate and strategic infrastructure investments aimed at positioning the state for greater national and global relevance.

The State Commissioner for Works, AbdulQuawiy Olododo, made this known on Wednesday while presenting the Ministry’s scorecard at the Q1 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing, held at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room in Ilorin.

Olododo revealed that as of the last quarter of 2025, 46 projects were ongoing across the State, 33 of which have been completed, with 11 others continuing into the new quarter.

He also disclosed that 24 new road projects have been awarded in 2025 alone, out of which six have already been completed.

Among the key projects highlighted was the Agbamu–Ila-Orangun road, an inter-state route designed to boost economic activities and improve connectivity between Kwara and Osun States. The Commissioner added that more border communities would be opened up in alignment with the administration’s development vision.

Olododo assured residents that road projects previously delayed due to funding variations would soon resume, now that cost-related issues have been resolved. He reaffirmed that work will continue on the newly awarded GRA roads and other critical routes to sustain the momentum of progress across the State.

In a related development, the Commissioner reported that the Kwara State Fire Service saved properties valued at ₦728.47 billion during the review period, describing the achievement as a testament to the government’s strengthened emergency response systems.

He also gave updates on the 209.77km Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) roads, noting that Kwara recently received two national awards—Best in Counterpart Funding and Best in Overall Disbursement—for its performance on the project, reflecting the administration’s emphasis on accountability and effectiveness.

Highlighting the administration’s efforts to elevate Kwara’s visibility and pride, Engr. Olododo announced the construction of a 70-meter flagpole, the tallest in West Africa, located on the Wahab Folawiyo Unity Road, describing it as a bold symbol of the state’s rising status.

He further acknowledged the Federal Government’s intervention in several road projects within the state, including: 49km Eyenkorin–Afon–Ojoku–Offa–Odo-Otin Road, 83km Lafiagi–Shonga–Bacita Road, 130km Bode Saadu–Kaiama–Kosubosu Road, Okuta–Gwanara–Bukuro Road, among others.

Olododo concluded by commending Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his visionary leadership, stating:

“These attainments reflect His Excellency’s unwavering commitment to equitable development, infrastructural transformation, and a balanced rural-urban development agenda across Kwara State.”

He emphasized that the administration remains steadfast in its mission to drive long-term prosperity for all citizens through inclusive and transformative infrastructure.

